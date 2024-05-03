Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 237.78% to Rs 91.64 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 15.85% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 237.78% to Rs 91.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.80% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.74% to Rs 266.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales91.6427.13 238 266.37140.39 90 OPM %0.910.41 -2.28-0.26 - PBDT1.951.90 3 8.903.36 165 PBT1.791.80 -1 8.452.98 184 NP1.381.64 -16 6.322.50 153

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Infra Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 330 cr

Australia Market extends gain to second day

Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story