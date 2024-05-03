Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.84% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 1096.38 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 9.84% to Rs 330.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 1096.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 915.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.24% to Rs 1155.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 739.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 3762.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3194.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1096.38915.30 20 3762.893194.74 18 OPM %53.0151.55 -52.2150.71 - PBDT551.02393.42 40 1901.511202.22 58 PBT417.37295.43 41 1465.03811.00 81 NP330.01300.44 10 1155.91739.84 56

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

