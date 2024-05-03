JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 1096.38 croreNet profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 9.84% to Rs 330.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 1096.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 915.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.24% to Rs 1155.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 739.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 3762.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3194.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
