HFCL consolidated net profit rises 53.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 1326.06 crore

Net profit of HFCL rose 53.24% to Rs 110.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 1326.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1432.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.58% to Rs 329.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 4465.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4743.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1326.061432.98 -7 4465.054743.31 -6 OPM %14.7510.78 -13.0213.04 - PBDT169.59130.37 30 535.78513.58 4 PBT149.45108.93 37 454.02430.61 5 NP110.0671.82 53 329.81300.97 10

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

