Hong Kong Market falls 1.24%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined by 207.64 points, or 1.24%, to 16,529.48. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index sank 67.94 points, or 1.16%, to 5,780.21.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group slipped 1.3% to HK$71.10 and food delivery platform Meituan retreated 1.3% to HK$89.20. Smartphone maker Xiaomi fell 0.5% to HK$14.86 and electric-car maker Xpeng tumbled 1.7% to HK$39.80. Li Auto slumped 8% to HK$127.90.
Among individual stocks, WuXi AppTech tumbled 7.5% after the drug developer issued a downbeat 2024 guidance, amid concerns about potential US sanctions. Its affiliated company WuXi Biologics slumped 5.7% to HK$13.92
Shares of electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto (HKG:2015) plunged about 8% following media reports that sales of a new car - MEGA - failed to meet internal targets.
