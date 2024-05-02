Hong Kong Market marks eighth days win

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by 444.10 points, or 2.5%, to 18,207.13. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index spurted 163.34 points, or 2.6%, to 6,437.09.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index has risen 20% from a January low and has now entered what is defined as bull-market territory.
Among blue chips, HSBC, the citys biggest bank, rose 3.4% to HK$69.25. Tencent rose 3.8% to HK$360.40.
Insurance stocks were also higher, with AIA rising 2.7% to HK$59.35 and Ping An advancing 5.7% HK$38.
