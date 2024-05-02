Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Privi Speciality Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.48% to Rs 484.35 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals reported to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 484.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 327.33% to Rs 94.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 1752.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1607.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales484.35398.71 21 1752.231607.82 9 OPM %18.798.05 -18.5511.56 - PBDT73.5212.63 482 253.32139.53 82 PBT43.96-18.72 LP 129.9131.04 319 NP31.02-13.68 LP 94.9122.21 327

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical to consider fund raising

DMCC Speciality Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty settles near 22.650 mark; Ashok Leyland rallies 4%

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 37.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 28.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market ekes out modest gain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story