Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 37.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 37.11% to Rs 93.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1023.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 891.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.62% to Rs 341.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 3954.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3192.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

