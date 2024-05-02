Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 37.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 37.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1023.26 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 37.11% to Rs 93.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1023.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 891.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.62% to Rs 341.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 3954.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3192.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1023.26891.64 15 3954.883192.90 24 OPM %21.2321.76 -21.2221.68 - PBDT200.15162.25 23 716.62576.08 24 PBT128.26106.45 20 459.05374.44 23 NP93.8568.45 37 341.44248.11 38

