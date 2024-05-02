Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 29180.02 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises declined 37.63% to Rs 450.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 722.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 29180.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28943.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.05% to Rs 3240.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2472.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 96420.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127539.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29180.0228943.84 1 96420.98127539.50 -24 OPM %10.9512.46 -11.806.91 - PBDT2133.092449.50 -13 8682.436043.38 44 PBT1321.621554.07 -15 5640.283607.24 56 NP450.58722.48 -38 3240.782472.94 31

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

