Hong Kong Market marks fifth days win

Foreign investors poured money into the Chinese A-share market on Friday with the daily purchase amount via the stock connect programme hitting a record high. Traders added 22.4 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) of mainland stocks on a net basis using the links with Hong Kong on Friday.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 366.61 points, or 2.12%, to 17,651.15. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 149.39 points, or 2.44%, to 6,269.76.
Among blue chips, CNOOC jumped 3.6% to HK$19.68 after Chinas biggest offshore oil producer reported a 24% rise in first quarter earnings from a year ago. Tencent jumped 2.7% to HK$348.40, while food delivery giant Meituan surged 3.7% to HK$115.60 in heavy trade.
