Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit rises 396.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 151.27 crore

Net profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions rose 396.65% to Rs 40.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 151.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 62.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.74% to Rs 696.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales151.27137.80 10 696.67417.83 67 OPM %7.9813.12 -8.014.00 - PBDT10.0411.82 -15 44.081.17 3668 PBT6.168.06 -24 28.60-13.74 LP NP40.038.06 397 62.47-13.74 LP

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

