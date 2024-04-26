Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 47.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 36694.20 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 47.98% to Rs 3952.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2670.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 36694.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30823.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.22% to Rs 13488.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8263.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 134921.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112493.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

