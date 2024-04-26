Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2024 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 25116.47 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 4.37% to Rs 810.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 776.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 25116.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19896.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 1893.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1720.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 80587.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66581.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25116.4719896.92 26 80587.1066581.00 21 OPM %-3.14-4.53 -0.500.22 - PBDT851.13821.55 4 2077.791905.83 9 PBT851.13821.55 4 2077.791905.83 9 NP810.80776.85 4 1893.781720.57 10

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

