SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 4.37% to Rs 810.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 776.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 25116.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19896.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 1893.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1720.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 80587.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66581.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

