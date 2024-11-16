Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.420.44-528.57-325.00-1.76-1.13-2.41-1.79-2.41-1.79

