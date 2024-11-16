Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net Loss of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.44 -5 OPM %-528.57-325.00 -PBDT-1.76-1.13 -56 PBT-2.41-1.79 -35 NP-2.41-1.79 -35

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

