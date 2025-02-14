Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3692.11% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3692.11% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.410.3848.30-394.747.25-1.246.60-1.896.60-1.78

