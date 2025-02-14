Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Housing Development & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Sales rise 3692.11% to Rs 14.41 crore

Net profit of Housing Development & Infrastructure reported to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3692.11% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.410.38 3692 OPM %48.30-394.74 -PBDT7.25-1.24 LP PBT6.60-1.89 LP NP6.60-1.78 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

