Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2024.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd spiked 14.64% to Rs 232.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd surged 11.66% to Rs 1019.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24653 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd soared 10.96% to Rs 638.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50099 shares in the past one month.

Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 8.27% to Rs 1288.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76854 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd spurt 7.10% to Rs 1235.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8891 shares in the past one month.

