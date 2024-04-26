Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2024.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd spiked 14.64% to Rs 232.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd surged 11.66% to Rs 1019.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24653 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd soared 10.96% to Rs 638.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50099 shares in the past one month.

Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 8.27% to Rs 1288.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76854 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd spurt 7.10% to Rs 1235.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8891 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology shares rise

Sensex zooms 1,070 pts; Nifty scales above 22,300, Tata Steel up 5.18%

Information Technology shares gain

Benchmarks continue to trade higher; European mkt advance

RPG Life edges higher after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'A+'

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

Olectra Greentech slumps after Q4 PAT declines over 49% YoY

Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

L&amp;T Tech records PAT of Rs 341 cr in Q4 FY24; declares dividend of Rs 33/ share

Sandur Manganese acquires controlling interest in special steel manufacturer Arjas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story