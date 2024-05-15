Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper reports of accident at Kolihan Copper mine

Hindustan Copper reports of accident at Kolihan Copper mine

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
On 14 May 2024

Hindustan Copper announced that an accident occurred at Kolihan Copper mine of Khetri Copper Complex, Khetrinagar, Rajasthan (a unit of Hindustan Copper) at around 7:30 PM on 14 May 2024.

Due to rope snapping and collision of cage at pit bottom buffer resulted in an accident during man winding. This caused one fatal and fourteen persons were suffered with serious bodily injury. The Company is taking all steps to bring normalcy and resume operations.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

