Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPL Electric soars after bagging Rs 181-cr smart meter supply contract

HPL Electric soars after bagging Rs 181-cr smart meter supply contract

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

HPL Electric & Power jumped 4.90% to Rs 307 after the company announced that it has received an order of worth Rs 181 crore from leading advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) client for the supply of smart meters.

The said order would be executed as per the terms of the letter of award (LoA), the company added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HPL Electric & Power leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 75.4% to Rs 11 crore on 15.9% increase in net sales to Rs 350.45 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CWD Limited Introduces Innovative Smart Meter Communication Solution Tailored for the Indian Market

Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 181.02% in the December 2023 quarter

VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

Ramkrishna Forgings wins USD 13.16 mn contract for supply of rear axle components

Media Dynox Secures Heroic Digital Marketing and PR Contract for Hero Electric Bikes

KIOCL rallies on reporting turnaround Q3 performance

Choppy moves in US stocks ahead of inflation data

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KIOCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 39.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story