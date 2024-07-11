Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HPL Electric zooms after bagging smart meter supply contracts worth Rs 2,100 crore

HPL Electric zooms after bagging smart meter supply contracts worth Rs 2,100 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HPL Electric & Power zoomed 11.14% to Rs 521.30 after the company announced that it has received work orders of Rs 2,100.71 crore from its regular leading customers.

The contract is for supplying smart meters in the normal course of business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The value of the aforementioned contract is nearly 0.70 times the full market capitalization of HPL Electric, which as of previous close stood at Rs 3,016.01 crore.

HPL Electric & Power leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.87% to Rs 13.71 crore on a 16.91% increase in revenue to Rs 424.09 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retail space demand in malls rises 15% in April-June: Cushman & Wakefield

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; broader indices outshine; SCI zooms 10%, YES Bank 7%

Sula Vineyards stock price gains on highest ever Q1 revenue of Rs 130 crore

Is your iPhone compromised by 'mercenary spyware attack'? What Apple said

Elon Musk beats $500 million severance suit over mass Twitter layoff

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story