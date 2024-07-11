Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.71%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.71%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 0.33% over last one month compared to 2.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 2.71% today to trade at Rs 1482.95. The BSE Realty index is down 0.11% to quote at 8785.71. The index is up 2.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.4% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.35% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 107.8 % over last one year compared to the 22.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 0.33% over last one month compared to 2.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1454 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41028 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 641.05 on 28 Aug 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; broader indices outshine; SCI zooms 10%, YES Bank 7%

Sula Vineyards stock price gains on highest ever Q1 revenue of Rs 130 crore

Is your iPhone compromised by 'mercenary spyware attack'? What Apple said

Elon Musk beats $500 million severance suit over mass Twitter layoff

Yes Bank stock rallies 8% on Moody's rating upgrade to 'positive'

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story