Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.71%

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 2.71% today to trade at Rs 1482.95. The BSE Realty index is down 0.11% to quote at 8785.71. The index is up 2.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.4% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.35% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 107.8 % over last one year compared to the 22.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 0.33% over last one month compared to 2.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1454 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41028 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 641.05 on 28 Aug 2023.

