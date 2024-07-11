Keystone Realtors acquires 88-acre land parcel in Kasara

For its foray in plotted development space

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) announced its foray into Plotted Development with the acquisition of ~88-acre land parcel in Kasara. This lush green land, nestled amidst scenic beauty of mountains, marks the first significant step in expanding Rustomjee's portfolio to cater to the growing demand for second homes away from the metropolitan hustle.

The Kasara project would comprise of around 500 plots of different sizes, totaling approximately 1.5 million square feet. This project is set to redefine luxury living in tranquil surroundings. The total consideration for the land purchase is Rs. 91 crore, with Rs. 1 crore already paid and the remaining Rs. 90 crore to be paid in a staggered manner over the next 2 years. The company has already applied for RERA registration and plan to launch the project in the current quarter, Q2FY25.

