Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves expansion of bed capacity of MSSH Nagpur

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the expansion of bed capacity of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur (MSSH Nagpur) by adding ~100 beds to the existing bed capacity of 186 beds by way of construction of two additional floors on the existing building. MSSH Nagpur is run and operated by Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

