Board of Hindalco Industries approves acquisition of EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Hindalco Industries at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% equity stake in EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources (EMMRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Essel Mining & Industries (EMIL) for a consideration of Rs 48 lakhs along with net debt value of Rs 1131 crore, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company along with requisite approvals from State Government and Central Government as may be applicable. Additional information as required under Listing Regulations for the said matter, as applicable, is being filed separately.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

