Tata Steel Ltd spurts 0.85%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 151.6, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.53% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% gain in NIFTY and a 27.92% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.6, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24640.75. The Sensex is at 81534.87, up 0.03%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 5.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9475.35, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 372.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.07, up 0.77% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

