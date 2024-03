Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran), on 7 March 2024 at Mumbai, for providing of credit of up to Rs 5000 crore for the largest feeder level solarization scheme in India under PM-KUSUM Scheme.

