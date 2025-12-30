Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 21 cr for Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 21 cr for Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
From Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency

Shakti Pumps (India) has received its third order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given work order for 1,000 nos. of stand-alone off Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs. 21 crore (inclusive of GST).

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

