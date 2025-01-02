Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.79%, NIFTY climbs 1.88%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended up 3.79% at 24016.19921875 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd rose 8.65%, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 5.95% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 5.65%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 12.41% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 2.26% and Nifty India Consumption index added 2.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.88% to close at 24188.650390625 while the SENSEX increased 1.83% to close at 79943.71 today.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

