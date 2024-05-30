ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 65.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 139.92 croreNet profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 65.70% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 139.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.20% to Rs 26.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 378.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
