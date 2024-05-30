Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 65.70% in the March 2024 quarter

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 65.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 139.92 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 65.70% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 139.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.20% to Rs 26.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 378.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales139.92113.56 23 378.38312.21 21 OPM %14.7910.70 -10.7710.28 - PBDT20.4012.69 61 39.2731.98 23 PBT19.3311.63 66 35.2028.08 25 NP14.308.63 66 26.2520.80 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Voltas hits record high on achieving highest ever AC sales in FY24

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 54.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Voltas hits record high after brokerage upgrade

Orient Cement commissions waste heat recovery system at Chittapur plant

Amber Ent arm signs JV agreement with 3 companies

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Ace Integrated Solutions consolidated net profit rises 208.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story