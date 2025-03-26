Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank has allotted 5,60,08,117 equity shares of the Bank of face value Rs. 2/- each (including 51,723 equity shares towards fractional entitlements) in accordance with the Swap Ratio provided in the Scheme of Arrangement to the public shareholders of ICICI Securities (I-Sec) holding shares of I-Sec as on Record Date i.e. 24 March 2025. The allotted equity shares shall be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India and shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Bank including dividend.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCC jumps on bagging order worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

Real Estate stocks rise

GHV Infra Projects hits record high after bagging Rs 1,060 crore order

IREDA raises funds amounting to Rs 910.37 crore via issuance of Tier-II bonds

Indices trade with decent gains in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story