ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

ICICI Bank has allotted 5,60,08,117 equity shares of the Bank of face value Rs. 2/- each (including 51,723 equity shares towards fractional entitlements) in accordance with the Swap Ratio provided in the Scheme of Arrangement to the public shareholders of ICICI Securities (I-Sec) holding shares of I-Sec as on Record Date i.e. 24 March 2025. The allotted equity shares shall be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India and shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Bank including dividend.

