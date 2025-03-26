Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 25.28 points or 0.38% at 6723.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.58%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.67%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.62%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.45%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.39%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.91%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.61%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 377.47 or 0.8% at 46692.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 21.21 points or 0.15% at 14501.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.45 points or 0.09% at 23646.2.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 177.94 points or 0.23% at 77839.25.

On BSE,1237 shares were trading in green, 1899 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News