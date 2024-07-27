Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 12.69% to Rs 2994.36 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 26.34% to Rs 418.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.69% to Rs 2994.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2657.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2994.362657.21 13 OPM %68.1460.02 -PBDT613.72451.60 36 PBT613.72451.60 36 NP418.50331.24 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NITI Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for skill-based education, AI

LIVE: Gujarat to set up GRIT think-tank on lines of NITI Aayog, says CM Patel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: China wins first Gold medal; Bopanna's match delayed

NCRTC rolls out new features on RRTS Connect app including ticket booking

D Raja justifies INDIA bloc CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet, blames Centre

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story