Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 196.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 13.52% to Rs 29144.54 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 196.25% to Rs 3975.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1342.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.52% to Rs 29144.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25672.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income29144.5425672.85 14 OPM %70.9357.19 -PBDT5751.071979.19 191 PBT5751.071979.19 191 NP3975.861342.05 196

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

