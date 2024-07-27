Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 38.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 179.39 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 38.17% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 179.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.179.39157.3019.7417.0231.7823.7521.6315.5817.4112.60

