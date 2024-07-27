Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 38.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 179.39 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 38.17% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 179.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales179.39157.30 14 OPM %19.7417.02 -PBDT31.7823.75 34 PBT21.6315.58 39 NP17.4112.60 38

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

