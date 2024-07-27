Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 109.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.62% to Rs 414.16 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 109.67% to Rs 48.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.62% to Rs 414.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 261.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales414.16261.11 59 OPM %15.2510.90 -PBDT69.6335.08 98 PBT63.6330.37 110 NP48.3323.05 110
