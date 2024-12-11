ICICI Bank Ltd Falls 0.55%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 4.24% over last one month compared to 2.83% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 2.61% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.55% today to trade at Rs 1323. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.17% to quote at 60856.15. The index is up 2.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.33% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.28% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 14.23 % over last one year compared to the 17.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 4.24% over last one month compared to 2.83% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 2.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4830 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1361.35 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 970.05 on 18 Jan 2024.

