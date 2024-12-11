Biocon Biologics recognized as an Asia IP Elite for 2024

By Intellectual Asset Management

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced today that it has once again been recognized as an Asia IP Elite for 2024 by IAM (Intellectual Asset Management), the world's leading Intellectual Property (IP) publication. This is the eighth consecutive year for Biocon and subsequently its subsidiary Biocon Biologics to make it to this prestigious list.

This prestigious accolade is awarded to a select group of Asia-based organisations that have demonstrated exceptional IP value creation and are considered leaders in the region.

In 2016, Biocon became the first and only Indian pharmaceutical company to be featured on the prestigious ASIA IP ELITE list for its robust IP management and consistent IP value creation.

Biocon Biologics is among the two pharmaceutical companies from India in the 93 companies featuring on the Asia IP Elite 2024 list.

