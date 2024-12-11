Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Spurts 2.02%

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd has lost 13.37% over last one month compared to 1.51% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.61% rise in the SENSEX

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd gained 2.02% today to trade at Rs 138.7. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.4% to quote at 20895.59. The index is down 1.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Doms Industries Ltd increased 2.01% and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 7.47 % over last one year compared to the 17.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd has lost 13.37% over last one month compared to 1.51% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7721 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 230.4 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 109.65 on 27 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News