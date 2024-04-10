ICICI Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1107.25, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% gain in NIFTY and a 18.09% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1107.25, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22702.4. The Sensex is at 74861.64, up 0.24%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 2.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48730.55, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1108.65, up 0.08% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% gain in NIFTY and a 18.09% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

