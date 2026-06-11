ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1331, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.61% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% drop in NIFTY and a 1.04% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1331, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 23273.3. The Sensex is at 74251.88, up 0.36%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 7.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55100.3, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 221.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1333.8, up 2.87% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 6.61% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% drop in NIFTY and a 1.04% drop in the Nifty Bank index.