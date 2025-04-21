ICICI Bank Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 12,630 crore; declares dividend of Rs 11/sh

ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12,629.58 crore in Q4 FY25, up 17.95% as against Rs 10,707.53 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total income increased 14% YoY to Rs 49,690.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,773.55 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 17.13% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 10.99% YoY to Rs 21,193 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.41% in Q4 FY25, compared to 4.40% in Q4 FY24.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) rose by 23.96% to Rs 890.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter as against Rs 718.49 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

Total period-end deposits increased by 13.98% YoY to Rs 16,10,348 crore as of March 2025.

Total advances increased by 13.28% YoY to Rs 13,41,766 crore as at 31 March 2025.

The banks total interest income stood at Rs 42,430.80 crore in Q4 FY25, up 11.81% as against Rs 37,948.36 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 8.85% YoY and comprised 52.4% of the total loan portfolio at 31 March 2025. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 43.8% of the total portfolio at 31 March 2025.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 24,166.18 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against Rs 27,961.68 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.67% as on 31 March 2025, compared to 2.16% as on 31 March 2024. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.39% as on 31 March 2025, as against 0.44% as on 31 March 2024.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 76.2% at 31 March 2025.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 31 March 2025 was 16.55%, and the CET-1 ratio was 15.94%.

The banks fee income grew by 16% year-on-year to Rs 6,306 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 5,436 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Fees from retail, rural, and business banking customers constituted about 80% of total fees in Q4 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's net profit grew 15.68% to Rs 13,502.22 crore on 18.70% jump in total income to Rs 79,747.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the banks board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value of 2 each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares will be paid after the same is approved by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank.

ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India, offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME, and corporate customers. The bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs, and other touchpoints. The ICICI group has a presence in businesses like life and general insurance, housing finance, primary dealership, etc., through its subsidiaries and associates.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 0.43% to Rs 1,412.70 on the BSE.

