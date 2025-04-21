Oberoi Realty's booking value rises 31% to Rs 5,266 cr in FY25

Oberoi Realty reported a 31% year-on-year increase in booking value for FY25, reaching Rs 5,266 crore, compared to Rs 4,007 crore in FY24.

For FY25, the companys total carpet area sold stood at 12.8 lakh square feet, up from 10.8 lakh square feet in FY24. The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold 928 units during the fiscal year, marking a 31.63% jump from the 705 units booked in the previous year.

In Q4 FY25, in terms of volume, the Mumbai-based realty developer booked 137,321 square feet of area, while 78 units were booked. The company reported a booking value of Rs 853 crore during the quarter.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 71.70% to Rs 618.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 360.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 33.92% to Rs 1,411.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,053.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Oberoi Realty shed 0.27% to Rs 1,635.75 on the BSE.

