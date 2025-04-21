Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's oilmeal export up 3% on year in March

India's oilmeal export up 3% on year in March

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has come out with the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of March, 2025 provisionally reported at 409,148 tons compared to 395,382 tons in March, 2024 i.e. up by 3%. The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.24 to Mar.25 in term of quantity reported at 4,342,498 tons compared to 4,885,437 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 11%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal & castorseed meal and in term of Free on board (FOB) Value decreased to Rs.12171.0 crores from Rs. 15368.0 crores, down by 21%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound speculative net longs fall further

Sentiments stays weak for US stocks

Oberoi Realty's booking value rises 31% to Rs 5,266 cr in FY25

Swaraj Engines posts 29% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board approves engine capacity expansion plan

Cipla's Goa API facility receives VAI status from USFDA

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story