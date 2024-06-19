ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd up for fifth session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1765.3, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.61% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.01% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1765.3, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 23559.35. The Sensex is at 77463.83, up 0.21%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22585.35, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1764.2, up 0.79% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 36.61% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.01% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 44.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

