ICICI Prudential AMC jumps on strong Q3 numbers

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company jumped 7.12% to Rs 2930.45 after reporting a strong standalone performance for Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 23.5% YoY to Rs 1,514.67 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income surged 35.2% YoY to Rs 1,623.58 crore, aided by higher other income. Sequentially, revenue grew 6.7% QoQ, underscoring steady momentum.

Profit before tax jumped 47.2% YoY to Rs 1,218.8 crore and increased 11.9% QoQ. Profit after tax came in at Rs 917.09 crore, up 45.1% YoY and 9.8% QoQ, reflecting strong operating performance.

Total expenses stood at Rs 404.8 crore, up 8.5% YoY and largely flat QoQ (+0.6%), indicating tight cost control. Finance costs eased 8.6% YoY, while employee benefits expense rose a modest 2% YoY and declined 4% QoQ. Depreciation increased 22.8% YoY but was 2.3% lower QoQ.

Operating profit from the core asset management business climbed 30% YoY to Rs 1,109.9 crore and grew 9.1% sequentially, highlighting operating leverage from higher AUM-linked revenues and disciplined costs. The company's mutual fund (MF) Quarterly Average Assets under Management (QAAUM) rose to Rs 10,763.8 billion, up from Rs 8,739.6 billion a year ago, lifting market share to 13.3%. Actively managed QAAUM climbed to Rs 9,088.9 billion with a 13.5% share, while equity and equity-oriented schemes expanded to Rs 6,081.4 billion, taking market share to 13.8%. Equity-oriented hybrid QAAUM grew sharply to Rs 2,084.1 billion, translating into a commanding 26.3% market share. Alternates QAAUM stood at Rs 752.8 billion, comprising PMS Rs 272.8 billion, AIF Rs 159.1 billion, and advisory assets Rs 320.9 billion. Monthly systematic transactions strengthened to Rs 50.37 billion in December 2025 from Rs 42.47 billion a year earlier. The distribution footprint remained robust with over 1.12 lakh empanelled partners across 278 offices, while unique customers increased to 16.17 million, up from 14.33 million last year, reflecting sustained retail traction.