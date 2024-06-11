Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.58%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.58%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 584.35, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.08% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 584.35, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 2.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22154.85, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 584.5, up 0.38% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 16.08% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 14.25% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 98.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

