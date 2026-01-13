ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 390 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a 19.6% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 390 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 326 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total income witnessed a sharp surge of 397.63% YoY, reaching Rs 22,891 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 447.19 crore, up by 18.99% from Rs 375.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, net premium income fell 3.69% YoY to Rs 11,809.26 crore. The first-year gross premium rose 8.86% to Rs 2,081.13 crore, while the renewal premium jumped 5.99% to Rs 6,593.89 crore. However, the single premium declined 21.56% to Rs 3,551 crore. Net commission grew 15.23% YoY to Rs 1,237.51 crore.

The companys value of new business (VNB) stood at Rs 615 crore in Q3 FY26. The companys retail annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew by 9.9% year-on-year from Rs 1,926 crore in Q3-FY2025 to Rs 2,116 crore in Q3-FY2026. The number of retail policies sold increased 11.7% YoY during the same period. Meanwhile, total APE rose 3.6% YoY to Rs 2,525 crore in Q3 FY26. The assets under management of the company grew by 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,30,729 crore at December 31, 2025 from Rs 3,10,414 crore at December 31, 2024. On the nine month basis, the companys profit jumped 23.5% YoY to Rs 992 crore in 9M FY26, primarily driven by higher investment income from Shareholders funds. Total income increased 8.47% YoY to Rs 59,637.83 crore in 9M FY26.

Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, Our 9M-FY2026 performance reflects our ongoing commitment to increasing profitability through balanced business growth. Profit after Tax registered a strong growth of 23.5% year-on-year to ₹ 992 crore in 9M-FY2026. Value of New Business (VNB), which is the measure of profitability for a life insurance company, stood at ₹ 1,664 crore with a margin of 24.4% in 9M-FY2026. In Q3-FY2026, our VNB stood at ₹ 615 crore, on the back of 9.9% year-on-year growth in retail APE. Notably, the number of policies sold increased by 11.7% year-on-year in the same period.

Our industry-leading claim settlement ratio of 99.3% in 9M-FY2026, achieved with an average turnaround time of 1.1 days (non-investigative), underscores our commitment to honouring the promises made to our customers and their families. ICICI Prudential Life is promoted by ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings, headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company offers an array of products in the protection and savings category that match the different life stage requirements of customers, enabling them to provide a financial safety net to their families as well as achieve their long-term financial goals. The counter rose 0.62% to end at Rs 684.05 on the BSE.