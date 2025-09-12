ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 397.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.93% to Rs 1191.19 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 397.90% to Rs 443.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.93% to Rs 1191.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 713.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1191.19713.6095.8593.65596.34121.52593.80119.11443.7889.13

