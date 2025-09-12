China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.12%

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday as rising jobless claims coupled with in-line U.S. consumer price inflation data spurred expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Falling bond yields, easing tariff concerns and extravagant expectations for AI-related earnings growth also helped underpin investor sentiment, heading into the weekend.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 percent to 3,870.60 after recent string of gains. Beijing has warned of countermeasures after Mexico proposed 50 percent import tax on Chinese and Asian cars to protect local jobs.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.16 percent to 26,388.16 in line with Wall Street's strong overnight finish.