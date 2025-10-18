IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.51% to Rs 7109.01 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 73.56% to Rs 3229.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1860.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 4.51% to Rs 7109.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7445.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7109.017445.0176.7862.653796.592469.873796.592469.873229.581860.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News