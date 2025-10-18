Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers declined 15.58% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.227.20230.5440.7737.1244.0450.6537.5345.0327.9033.05

