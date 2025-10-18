Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 15.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers declined 15.58% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 227.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales227.20230.54 -1 OPM %40.7737.12 -PBDT44.0450.65 -13 PBT37.5345.03 -17 NP27.9033.05 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the September 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story