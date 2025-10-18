UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 19606.93 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 75.23% to Rs 1231.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 702.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 19606.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16294.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19606.9316294.4215.7512.432803.511858.971655.83879.301231.58702.82

